ISLAMABAD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday. However rain thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely persist on northeast Punjab Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas in next 12 to 24 hours. During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.—APP