Mainly dry weather likely

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during next 24 hours. According to National Weather Forecasting Center here, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, and cold in upper parts during last 24 hours.

The Multan Met office Sunday forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 27C and 13C respectively during last 24 hours. The humidity was recorded 89 pc at 8 am and 34 per cent at 5 pm.—APP