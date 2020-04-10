Mainly dry weather likely

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. According Synoptic Situation, Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 2 to 3 days. During past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm occurred in districts of upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad. Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 15, Balakot 11, Peshawar (City 10, AP 04), Dir (Lower 07, upper 03), Saidu Sharif 07, Cherat 05, Kalam, Mirkhani 04, Tahktbai 01 and Kashmir.—APP