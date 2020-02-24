Mainly dry weather likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during next 24 hours. According to Met Office, weather remained dry in most parts of the country,while cold in upper parts. Minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Skardu , Astore -05°C, Kalam -04°C, Gupis, Parachinar -03°C and Bagrote -01°C.

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the region while cold in Chitral.—APP