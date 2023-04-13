Mainly dry weather expected

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts during the next twelve hours. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday. Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit eleven, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while dry and partly cloudy in Leh. Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh one, Anantnag and Shopian ten degree centigrade. Meanwhile it stated that The current heat wave is likely to be subsided as the Met office has predicted a wet spell.—INP