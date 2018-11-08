Mainly cold, dry weather to grip most parts of country

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. According to the met office, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday were; Skardu -05°C, Astore -04°C, Gupis, Hunza -03°C, Kalam, Ziarat -01°C, Quetta 00°C, Gilgit 00°C, Muree 03°C, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad 06°C, Lahore 09°C, Chitral 11°C, Karachi and Hyderabad 16°C. The local Met Office Wednesday forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. Highest maximum temperature 31 centigrades and lowest minimum 17 centigrades were forecast for next 24 hours. The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp