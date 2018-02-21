Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cold dry weather to persist in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours. According to the official of PMD said, Partly cloudy weather in upper parts of the country with isolated rain (light snow over the hills) expected in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand divisions and FATA.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country he added. Lowest minimum temperatures recorded Skardu -06°C, Astore, Gilgit, Gupis, Kalam 03 c.

Meanwhile the local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Tuesday, highest maximum temperature 17 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 03 Centigrade were recorded in the city.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and cold weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. The Met Office on Tuesday forecast rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over the hills for Chitral.—APP