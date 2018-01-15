Mainly cold, dry weather in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Meanwhile, Karachi Met Office on Sunday forecast dry weather with cool night and hazy morning for the city for the next 24 hours. A Met Office official said that the minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 11 and 13 degrees Centigrade during the period.

He said that the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis on Sunday was 12.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the maximum was 31 degrees Centigrade. Humidity in the morning was recorded as 62 percent while in the evening it was 21 percent. The Multan Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city.—APP