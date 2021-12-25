Mainly cold & dry weather expected

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours. However, rain/snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Fog/ smog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad five degree centrigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi twenty, Peshawar six, Quetta, Gilgit, Murree and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantang, Shopian and Baramula, Leh cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow, while cloudy weather with chances of rain in Jummu.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama zero degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus twelve.—APP