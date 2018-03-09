Main suspect in Asma murder case held

Observer Report

Dubai

The prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case, a third-year medical student who was shot dead in Kohat in January, has been arrested by Interpol in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE)on Thursday.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Salahuddin Mehsud confirmed the development, however, he said that it will take some time to extradite the suspect to Pakistan.

Mujahidullah Afridi had, along with his brother Sadiqullah, allegedly opened fire at Asma as she had turned down his marriage proposal.

The prime suspect reportedly fled to Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.