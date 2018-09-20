Main procession of 9th Muharram brings out from Hussainia Hall

PESHAWAR :The main procession of ‘Alm and Zuljinnah’ of the 9th Muharram was brought out of Imambargah Hussainia Hall here Thursday morning in a peaceful manner aimed tight security arrangement by law enforcement agencies.

The participants of the procession are reciting ‘Nauhas’ to pay glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and others martyrs of Karbala.

The Azadars are passing through specified route including Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawwara

Chowk and would offer Zohar and Asar prayers near Fawara Chowk.

They would reassemble at the Hussainia Hall in Peshawar cantonment at afternoon today.

Water tanks (Sabeel) had been arranged across the route of the procession.

Before the procession, the mourners were addressed by their religious scholars delivered

special sermons on the importance of the 9th Ashura Muharram and matchless sacrifice offered

by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala for supremacy of Islam.

They said Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) thoughts, teachings and principles are the beacon light

for mankind.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and honourable members of his family had laid down lives at sizzling

heat at Karbala to defend and uphold glory of the great divine religion of Islam.

They said great responsibilities are rest on the shoulders of Ulema, Masaikh and religious

scholars to play their due role for promoting peace, brotherhood, politeness and tolerance in the

society.

Heavy contingent of police and other law enforcing agencies are escorting the procession. The doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance service besides Rescue 1122 staffers accompanied with Azadars while TMA’s officials provided water to mourners.

