Main mourning procession moving peacefully towards Kharadar

KARACHI :The main mourning procession of 10th Muharram ul Harram is progressing peacefully on its traditional route towards its destination of Husainian Iranian Imambargah at Kharadar area of the city.

Starting at around 1:00 P.M. from Nishtar Park– near Old Numaish

Chaurangi and Mazar-i-Quaid, the main procession has crossed Tibbet Centre at M.A. Jinnah Road.

Earlier, many small mourning processions from various areas of the

city merged at Nishtar Park, the traditional venue of main assembly of Ashura mourners. Before the departure of the main procession for Kharadar, senior religious leaders of Ahle Tashiun school of thought spoke on the life and unmatched sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his family members and other companions at Karbala for the sake of Islam.

The mourners performed namaz-e-zuhrain on M.A.Jinnah Road.

For paying respect to and expression of love for ‘Shuhda-e-Karbala’,

the faithful have set up ‘sabils’ throughout the city besides the main procession route.

All streets and roads connecting M.A.Jinnah Road between Nishtar Park

and Kharadar have been blocked with containers by the police for the safety of the mourners.

A large number of police and rangers have been deployed at the route of

the main procession, along with increased patrolling at the main streets

and roads of the city.

