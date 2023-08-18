The Islamabad administration has decided to name the main highway in the federal capital after Dr Ruth Pfau, a German-Pakistani physician who devoted more than 55 years of her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman asked for suggestions about various highways for Dr Ruth Pfau Road. There are around 120 unnamed roads in Islamabad.

Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau, FCM (9 September 1929 – 10 August 2017) was a German–Pakistani Catholic Christian religious sister and physician who was a member of the Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary.