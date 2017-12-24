Main campus of SMIU to be built in Education City, Malir

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Malir Campus at the Education City, Malir, here, will be held on December 25.

An official of the institution said on Saturday that Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, who is also chancellor of public sector universities of the province, will lay the stone along with vice chancellor of SMIU Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

The ceremony is being held in connection with the birthday anniversary of SMIU’s illustrious student and founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Also, it is a part of Pakistan’s 70 years’ celebrations.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU, has informed that the Government of Pakistan has approved first phase of development of SMIU Campus at Education City, Malir, Karachi, with the capital cost of Rs. 1.57 billion.

He said that it marks the beginning of the federally-funded and HEC-sponsored development project aimed at building another campus of SMIU on 100 acres of land, with most modern in facilities, but in conformity with the old character of the institution.

He further said that the Foundation-Stone of SMI’s Main Building was laid by the then Viceroy of India on 14th November 1887.

After passage of 130 years, another Foundation-Stone of SMIU’s additional Campus in Education City, Malir, Karachi is being laid on the birthday of the institution’s most distinguished alumnus, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.—APP

