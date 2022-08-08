Main 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

The main 9th Muharram procession concluded peacefully in the metropolitan city on Monday. According to details, the 9th of Muharram was observed with due solemnity and sanctity.A procession was taken out from the Nishtar Park. Subsequently, after passing through various traditional routes, the procession culminated at Husainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Several key roads leading to the procession route remained closed for traffic, which was diverted to alternative routes.Strict security arrangements have been made across the Metropolitan city and mobile services have also been partially suspended.

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom in a battle in Karbala of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family and companions.Meanwhile, A total of 5,313 police officials had been deployed to provide foolproof security and to continuously monitor routes of the main procession of 9th Muharram, says a statement issued on Monday.

As many as 83 senior officers of Karachi Police including 727 NGOs, 3896 head constables/constables, 500 personnel including commandos of Special Security Unit and 200 personnel of Rapid Response Force had been deployed.

Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit had been deployed on the sides and passages of the main procession.A large number of police personnel including senior officers of Karachi Police supervised the processions and gatherings of 9th Muharram.

Moreover, 1000 traffic police officials had been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the routes and passages of the main procession including the alternative traffic routes arranged for the procession of 09 Muharram Al Haram.

The public was requested to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious or unusual situation to the police on helpline 15.