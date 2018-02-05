Mahtab shows dismay over slow pace of renovation work at BKIA

Peshawar

While showing dismay over the delay in the completion of work on renovation and expansion of Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan has strictly directed the concerned authorities to complete the project within stipulated time adding that further delay would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that Peshawar is the capital and heart of the province and has an important destination due to its geographical location, China Pakistan economic corridor has also enhanced its strategic importance, he added.

He expressed these views during his surprised visit to Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Sunday. Besides Senator Mohsin Aziz and Senator Javed Abbasi, officials of the aviation division and CAA were also present on this occasion. Mahtab inspected the different sections of the airport and reviewed the ongoing renovation and expansion work. He also directed that to ensure the provision of the facilities to the passengers as per international standards.

Manager Peshawar Airport Samar Rafique gave a detailed briefing to the Adviser regarding the renovation and expansion work. He informed that under the project a multi story car parking will be constructed and will have the capacity of accommodation of 900 cars. Whereas the new international and domestic lounge will have the capacity of 1500 passengers after completion of this project, he added.

Sardar Mahtab directed the authorities to fully ensure the standards and quality of work in the project. He said Peshawar is the important city and this airport served as the center of air travel. He said the airport was of great importance in the context of CPEC and its importance will further increase in the time to come. Adviser said it is the need of an hour to provide the state of the art airport equipped with the international standards, therefore the incumbent government has launched the project of its renovation and expansion to ensure the provision of best possible facilities to the passengers.—NNI