Mahtab inspects renovation work at Peshawar airport

Peshawar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar to inspect its renovation and expansion work. Sardar Mahtab took round of different sections of the airport and reviewed the ongoing renovation and expansion work.Officials of the Aviation Division and Civil Aviation Authority on the occasion gave were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said Peshawar was the capital and heart of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had an important destination due to its geographical location and strategic importance in the region. In view of importance of Peshawar, it was top most priority of the government to provide the best air transport facilities to passengers at its Bacha Khan International Airport and the project of for its renovation and expansion was in the process of completion at a cost of Rs 3 billion, he added.

Director Planning CAA, Nadir Shafih Dar and Manager Peshawar Airport Samar Rafique gave a detailed briefing to the Adviser regarding the renovation and expansion work. He was informed that under the project state of the art domestic and international lounges had been completed to ensure the provision of modern facilities to the passengers. The international lounge would have the capacity of more than 1,000 passengers and domestic lounge would accommodate 500 passengers at a time.—APP