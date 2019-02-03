Mahoor Shahzad: Pakistan’s rising badminton player

Sports Reporter

Karachi

It is quite easy to pursue any sport as a career if your family has been playing it for more than a decade, but if your family is engaged in different sports, it becomes a challenge to achieve success.

This relates to the story of a 22-year-old Badminton player Mahoor Shahzad who, at a very young age, topped the charts of the national rankings and soon became the first Pakistani to enter the top 200 (192) female badminton player in the world. She is currently ranked at 204. The daughter of a former badminton player and veteran rower Muhammad Shahzad and a sister of weightlifter Rabia Shahzad, Mahoor chose badminton at the age of 11.

Her father recently became the national veterans champion, while her sister Rabia bagged gold at the Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship in New South Wales, Australia. Her elder sister Faryal Shahzad has also been a national junior champion but has now left the sport for studies.

‘I had interest in badminton since childhood, Mahoor told The Express Tribune. ‘Me and Faryal started playing badminton together and then we became the national junior champions, but soon Faryal left the game for her studies and I continued along with my studies.’ ‘Rabia had weak eyesight so she couldn’t play badminton. She was interested in power games since the beginning. She used to wrestle with us and our father so she tried different sports, but then chose weightlifting after watching Twinkle Sohail.’

‘I and Faryal at an early age used to go for running and training with our father, then soon we started playing badminton on the streets. After a year our father took membership at the local club where we used to practice with our father in the morning and then with the coaches — Iftikhar, Imran and Ali Mehdi — in the evening,’ she added.

