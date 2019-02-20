Mahnoor of GCWU Sialkot wins 8 gold medals

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Mahnoor Tariq, a student of Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot, was emerged as best athlete in the Gujranwala Division after winning eight gold medals in recently concluded Gujranwala Board Inter-Colleges Sports.

In a ceremony to distribute prizes and appreciation certificates among athletes at GCWU on Wednesday, vice chancellor GCWU Dr Khalil Ahmed, director sports GCWU Atiya Iltaf and director sports Gujranwala Board Jalil Qureshi highly appreciated Mahnoor Tariq for her exceptional performance to win 8 old medals in different disciplines of athletics and also praised other athletes for their hard work and determination in achieving overall first position for GCWU in the event.

They hoped that Mahnoor and other would further work hard in order to achieve more successes for the nation in future.

