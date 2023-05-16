Mahnoor Baloch delights fans with her new sizzling avatar (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Timeless beauty and TV star Mahnoor Baloch never missed a chance to stun her fans as she has made social media users swoon with her every look.

The Ishq Ibadat star has been part of Lollywood for as long as many of us can remember, however, she keeps her persona on the spot and despite being a quinquagenarian, Mahnoor managed to keep her fans glued to the screens.

The evergreen star has been loved by her fans, and she keeps her social media updated with dazzling pictures and videos. A new video of the 52-year-old star surfaced, in which she wooed fans with her glamorous looks.

Baloch’s pictures and videos on social media sites were no stranger to praise as people complimented her looks with their heartwarming comments.

For the unversed, she started acting in the late 1980s and early 1990s and became a prominent face as she appeared in several hits soap operas including Marvi, Raat Chali Hai Jhoom Ke, Lamhay, and Noor Pur Ki Rani. She ventured into film directing with the 2013 movie Main Hoon Shahid Afridi.