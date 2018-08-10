Mahmood’s nomination for KP CM slot welcomed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Politicians and civil society here Thursday welcomed decision of PTI Chief Imran Khan for nominating Mahmood Khan as Chief Minister KP and termed it a right decision that would help ensure strengthening of democracy, merit and good governance in the province. Nasir Khan Musazai, PTI MNA elect from Peshawar told APP that PM designate Imran Khan has taken a principal decision by nominating Mahmood Khan for office of Chief Minister KP as he belonged to Malakand Division from where no Chief Minister was elected from the past.

He said PTI has achieved landslide victory from Malakand Division including three MNAs from Swat, two from Lower Dir, one each from Malakand, Buner and Upper Dir District and this decision of PTI Chief would further strengthen the party there. The people of Malakand Division especially Swat district had offered a lot of sacrifices in the past and Mahmood Khan being native of the area was well-aware of their problems and would utilize all his energies for expediting pace of economic development in the region.

PTI has abolished status-quo and hereditary politics and nominated CM KP this time from Swat district as its former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak belonged to Nowshera. Musazai said Imran Khan was the only hope for people of Pakistan as he has the ability to address all the challenges faced by the country today.

He said rejected politicians with different political ideologies were assembled against PTI as they feared that if Imran Khan completed five years mandated tenure, their politics would came to an end forever.

