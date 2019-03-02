Mahmood urges Pakistan, India to avoid escalation

Islamabad

President of the State of Palestine and President of the Executive Committee of Palestine Liberation Organization Mahamood Abbas in a statement, issued by Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad, called on India and Pakistan to defuse the crisis and not resort to escalation.” President Abbas urged India and Pakistan to exert all efforts possible to defuse the crisis and not resort to escalation, in order to preserve good neighbourhood and serve the best interests of both nations and the whole world. He also said that Palestine will stand ready to make all efforts possible with both sides to ensure stability and calm between the two countries. —PR

Share on: WhatsApp