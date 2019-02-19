Mahmood realizes establishment of DRCs for terrorism affectees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday appreciated establishment of de-radicalization center (DRC) for the affectees of extremism and terrorism. He said efforts were being made for peace in the country. He said terrorism had gone out of control in the past and had become a challenge, however the security forces backed by the people sacrificed everything to eliminate the menace and restored peace in the region. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted sacrifices of both the security forces and people for the elimination of terrorism and restoration of durable peace adding that terrorism had become a challenge and the nation fought historic war against it.

‘We are still exposed to the inimical designs of the anti state elements who are out to divide the nation therefore we should be aware of the nefarious designs of the enemy,’ he noted. The government and Pak Army are committed to maintaining peace in the country and ensure protection of life and property of every individual, provision of education, health facilities and employment opportunities. The CM said that it was good to see that Sabaoon has become the major contributor in the de-radicalization of affectees of the extremism and succeeded to rehabilitate 1140 persons. Out of them 770 people how become peaceful citizens of the society, he added.

Mahmood Khan said that multiple factors contributed to terrorism and affected people hence the rehabilitation of these people was not an easy job to do.

