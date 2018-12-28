Mahmood pledges to establish more shelter homes

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government will soon establish shelter homes in all divisional headquarters of the province.

Talking to a delegation of female MPAs which called on him in Peshawar on Thursday, Mahmood Khan said that in second phase, shelter homes would be established across the province. The Chief Minister said that the provincial government will also setup 12-bed ward for drug addicts in every hospital of the province.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp