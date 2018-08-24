Mahmood Jan assumes charge of Speaker KP Assembly

PESHAWAR :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan has assumed office of Speaker KP Assembly.

Due to resignation of Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani is performing duties as Governor KP. Mahmood Jan would serve as Speaker KP Assembly till Mushtaq Ghani works as Governor KP, says a press release here on Friday.

