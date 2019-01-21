Mahmood for uplift of erstwhile FATA districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for the ideal mechanism to ensure accelerated development and mainstreaming of the seven newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA. ‘All the departments should work out their mechanism for extension of services in the areas of erstwhile FATA’, he added.

He was addressing a high level meeting in his office at CM Secretariat Peshawar that focus on the developmental strategy, provision of resources, approval of schemes and infrastructure development in the erstwhile FATA. Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Local government Shahram Khan Tarakai and relevant administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the roadmap, the implementation process and the decisions for the mainstreaming and development of infrastructure of different public sector institutions in the newly merged districts. The meeting also discussed the overall implementation strategy and a number of decisions were made for the accelerated infrastructure development and provision of services in social sectors in the new seven merged districts.

The Chief Minister directed for the efficient social services in all sectors in the newly merged districts.

He hoped that the steps taken so far for mainstreaming the people and areas of the erstwhile FATA would provide a base for the expeditious development. We have to follow merit and make decisions for transparent utilization of resources therefore all departments should prepared their overall implementation plan.

The merger plan should be made easier and pro people in order to win the hearts and minds of the people of new districts.

