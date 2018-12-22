Mahmood for establishment of shelter home at Divisional Hqs

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has underlined the need for accelerating implementation on the decision of provincial government for establishment of shelter homes at all divisional headquarters of the province.

He also directed to identify suitable land for the purpose. He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar on Friday.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Israr, Secretary Social Welfare and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

Chief Minister was briefed in details about the arrangements in existing shelter homes, utilization of zakat funds, sehat insaf cards and other social activities under social welfare department.

It was also revealed in the meeting that centers for treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts were due for completion. Rehabilitation centres for drug addicts would have capacity for the treatment of 40 drug addicts patients in a single time. Rehabilitation of women crises centres and facilities to be given in these centres were also discussed in the meeting.

Mahmood Khan indicated that he would soon visit the women crises centres, the centres for rehabilitation of drug addicts, food authority and performance management and reforms unit and directed to ensure all required facilities in these centres.

He revealed that Pajaggi road shelter home would be upgraded on sustainable basis with its own board. Law would also be introduced for this purpose, he added.

He directed for efficient utilization of zakat funds adding that school fee and uniform for orphans should also be arranged from zakat funds.

He also directed for speedy reconstitution of zakat council directing that transparent utilization of resources should be ensured for the welfare of deserving people.

Share on: WhatsApp