Mahmood dissatisfied with C&W department work

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan while expressing dissatisfaction on the progress in handing/taking over the newly constructed buildings for hospitals, schools and colleges, has directed the high ups of Communication & Works, Health, Elementary & Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments to ensure the proper handing/taking over of all these buildings within one month time period further directing the authorities of C&W department to complete all the remaining petty nature of works in those buildings on urgent basis and complete all the arrangements to handover them to the client departments.

He has also directed the high ups of the client departments to take all the necessary steps to ensure the provision of the required staff and equipments in those buildings by the time these are handed over to them so that these could be fully functionalized without further delay. He was chairing a joint meeting of C&W, Health, Elementary & Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments here on Tuesday.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress so far made on the handing/taking over of the newly constructed buildings of Schools, Colleges and Hospitals across the province.

The Chief Minister said that he will convene another meeting exactly after one month to review progress on the subject matter and by the time all the departments should complete the responsibilities falling on their parts adding that in case of unsatisfactory progress, strict disciplinary action would be initiated against the responsible ones and no one would be spared.

“The public should benefit the developmental schemes without any delay, and this is the only purpose for which public money has been spent on these schemes”; Mahmood Khan remarked and said that that negligence or delay at any level would not be tolerated in this regard. He further stated that though the Corona pandemic has affected the pace of developmental projects but even then the government has to perform to ensure better service delivery.

Mahmood Khan also directed the provincial minister to hold regular meetings of their departments to review progress on the developmental scheme of their respective departments. He termed the uplift of both the education and health sector as top priorities of his government and directed the Finance Department to accord top priority to the approval of Schedule of New Expenditures (SNEs) for creation of new vacancies in Health and Education Departments.