Mahmood directs for mechanism for fresh vacancies in TEVTA

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to formulate mechanism for recruitments against newly created and fresh vacancies in TEVTA through NTS. “It was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf to ensure transparency in all public sector institutions”, he added. He was presiding over 13th meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Administrative Secretaries of concerned Departments, Members of the BoD, and other attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the implementation status on the decisions of previous meeting of the Board of Directors, the way forward and ongoing activities under the TEVTA. A Numbers of decisions were taken in the meeting. The meeting was informed about the Chief Minister free technical education program and told that Provincial Government had allocated funds to the tune of Rs. 700 million for imparting free technical education training to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Implementation of this program had been started during the financial year 2011.

The program was implemented in three different phases with the physical targets to train 3500 number of youth under the program. Resultantly 3233 youth had been trained with the total cost of Rs. 400 million. The saved amount of Rs. 300 million is available but the training program was halted since October 2017.

The Chief Minister on the proposal of Board approved restarting of the training program to utilize the available amount for short terms training of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged tribal districts under which approximately 400 youth can be trained.

The Chief Minister also approved inclusion of females of women chamber of commerce in this training program. The meeting proposed to accelerate the recruitment process and revealed that only 40% recruitment had been done on the vacancies advertised in June 2016. In the existing arrangement, the recruitment process was going very slow. On the other hand 472 new positions have also been created in various Institutes of TEVTA requiring recruitments on urgent basis to fill the existing gap of teaching and support staff in the Institutes.

The Chief Minister on the recommendations of the Board, directed to expedite and shorten the recruitment process for the positions already advertised. However, he directed that newly created posts should be recruited through NTS and also directed to formulate practicable mechanism in this regard. The meeting also approved upgradation of government technical & vocational centers (GTVC-B) of Chakdara, Lower Dir and Matta to the level of GPIs and establishment of GTVC(B) at Maidan Lower Dir.

The Chief Minister directed to fix priorities in the Annual Development Program (ADP) of TEVTA and said that projects due for completion would be completed on priority. He also approved upgradation of GPI Haripur to the level of GCT. He said that there should be clear criteria for the establishment of new technical educational institutes adding that the districts and localities having industrial zones and activities should be given priority in this regard.

He directed that buildings already available should be utilized for new technical education centers in the province. The meeting also approved to make functional the Government Polytechnic institute (W) at Taimargara. The meeting also validated procurement committee of TEVTA and constituted a committee to finalize the proposed revised regulations 2019 of TEVTA. Committee would submit its recommendations within three weeks. The matters regarding monitoring of projects and functions of TEVTA also came up for discussion in the meeting. The Chief Minister directed for realistic proposal in consultation with concerned departments in this regard.

