Mahmood directs authorities to remove encroachments

Asks to accelerate pace of work on restoration of Mohabat Khan Mosque

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to accelerate pace of work on restoration of historic Masjid Mahabbat Khan in its original form. He also directed them to fix realistic timelines for completion of the project and to ensure physical progress accordingly.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the pace of work on the project, the chief minister formed a committee consisting of provincial cabinet members and other relevant officials which will present him monthly report regarding progress on the project on regular basis. Members of the committee included Shaukat Yousafzai, Zahoor Shakir, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Secretary Auqaf department.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to review progress on the project regarding restoration and preservation of Masjid Mohabbat Khan. He directed the authorities concerned to take solid and result-oriented steps to remove encroachments on the properties of Auqaf department adjacent to historic Masjid Mahabbat Khan so that any possible damage to the building of Mosque could be avoided.

Besides provincial cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Zahoor Shakir and barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Auqaf Saqib Raza Aslam, Secretary Archeology Amir Tareen, Provincial Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Querashi and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister has termed the Masjid Mohabat Khan as a national heritage and said that the provincial government was committed to restore this Mosque in its original condition, adding that the resources required for the purpose would be provided on priority. He directed the quarters concerned to revise PC-I of the project with the purpose to provide funds to improve the system of utilities connections in the mosque and other important works.

The forum also discussed the matters related to the renovation and rehabilitation of Eid- Gah on Charsadda road Peshawar and the Chief Minister directed the relevant officials to prepare PC-I in consultation with the Archeology department for the purpose.