Mahmood assures empowerment of Public Service Commission

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has assured for the empowerment, independence and further strengthening of Public Service Commission in the province. He would soon convene a meeting of all the stakeholders to make drastic decisions in the best interest of the people of the province, he added.

He was talking to the Chairman of Public Service Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at his office Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar today. The Chairman informed the Chief Minister about the functions of the commission, gave him a detail presentation and presented some of the problems of the commission. The Chairman informed the Chief Minister about the proposed reformation of different zones, upholding of merit status and some other resolvable problems of the commission.

Chief Minister assured to convene a meeting at the highest level to look into the problems and demands of the Public Service Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman also presented a detail report of the commission and the relief mechanism introduced by the commission for the candidates.

Share on: WhatsApp