Mahmood applauds CDGP education uplift role in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the City District Government Peshawar for promotion of education and asked other districts of the province to replicate the Peshawar model in their respective districts as without quality education we cannot make progress adding that his government would give due status to the teachers in the society. He was addressing a ceremony for the distribution of laptops and cash prize, among the students triumphed with distinction in the SSC annual examination 2018 arranged by district government Peshawar.

Five male and five female students each were given one laptop and cash prize of Rs. 35000/-. 109 male position holders and 77 female students each were given Rs. 35000/- cash. Two students of municipal schools were also given laptop and cash prizes. Advisors to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Kamran Bangash, MPAs, District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Asim, district government officials, teachers, students and parents turned up in large number to attend the ceremony.

Appreciating the district government efforts for quality education, the Chief Minister asked the district governments to ensure that each and every penny allocated to any sector should be spent in the same sector adding that the government would streamline and strengthen the district government system as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to ensure justice and all other facilities at the door steps of the people.

He supported the initiatives of the district government Peshawar for the promotion of education and added that without education no society can even imagine to move forward. He assured giving respect and due status to the teachers in the society and asked them to devote their energies to educating the kids.

Mahmood Khan said that youth is our future asset and we cannot compromise on their education and training adding that the provincial g0overnment was going all out for quality education in the province, making up missing facilities in the schools and the continuation of the initiatives of previous government for the completion of ongoing schemes. He said the district governments would have to ensure total transparency in the utilization of resources adding that the previous PTI government delivered in substance that have already started bearing positive results. The process of reforms would continue for another five years as it was for the first time that PTI made a comeback to power with the popular support of the people.

The Chief Minister said we have a responsibility for efficient delivery in consonance with the people’s expectations and with their help we would make the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get progress by leaps and bounds. He said that strengthening the local government system is in the manifesto of PTI and we will make the local government system a “success story delivering services and justice to the people at their door steps”, he added.

