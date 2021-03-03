Mahira Khan now fed up of ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend

KARACHI – Pakistani Superstar, Mahira Khan, took to Instagram and posted a hilarious meme on the trending “pawri ho rahi hai”.

The meme suggested that the superstar is now done with the trend.

The Raees star shared a comic where the Batman is seen slapping Robin and asking him to shut up because the latter hints at ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’.

This came after the actor jumped on the bandwagon and posted a video where khan and her friends were seen grooving to the popular “pawri ho rahi hai”.

However, people were quick to criticize Mahira insinuating that she was the first to recreate the ever famous ‘pawri ho rahi hai’.

One user wrote, “Ye phly khudi dance kr rahi te ab chup krwa re. Ajeb”

Nevertheless some fans came out in Mahira’s support saying “Thank you for being brave enough to speak about the things no one talks about!!”.