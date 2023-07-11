KARACHI – Mahira Khan is a popular television and film actress, who has a massive fanbase owing to her impeccable acting skills and unparallel charm.

The Sadqay Tumharay star was recently featured in the latest wedding formal collections of Rano’s Heirlooms for bridal.

Decking up as a bride, the Rangreza start has definitely offered her fans a visual treat in the fashion film titled “Kal Aaj Aur Kal”.

With her timeless beauty and charm, she has made people look at her over and over as she added to the splendor of the bridal dress.

Mahira Khan also shared the fashion film on Instagram, with a caption stating: “There have been very few times when I have said yes to a project within minutes of hearing the concept. When Jahnoor called and told me about her vision and that her Ama ( Rano) wanted me for it. I knew I had to be a part of it. The old school nostalgia of Jeevay banrha… the gorgeous pieces… the concept of Kal, aaj aur Kal”, she wrote.

Courtesy: ranosheirloomsofficial/Instagram

The clothing brand also shared videos and photos from the fashion film, leaving her fans stunned.