As the rumour mill came into action claiming that Mahira Khan has secretly tied the knot, the top-rated actress has rejected them as fake.

The Sadqay Tumharay star responding to a fan’s query in a hilarious way said “No, I am not secretly married”. Showing her hands to the fans, he said: “Do you see a ring?”

Mahira Khan said that she will surely inform people about her fans if she marries.

Quipping over the rumours, she said: “Siri, I would like to call my secret husband”.