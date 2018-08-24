Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf to star in Momina Duraid’s next film

Veteran producer, Momina Duraid has given the entertainment spectacle some of its finest modern-day TV serials, including Dastaan, Humsafar and Yakeen Ka Safar. The superwoman took a plunge onto the silver screen with the romantic drama Bin Roye and returns to celluloid after a three-year hiatus with Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

Just when we thought she has her plate full, Momina revealed she has already started working on her next feature film titled Superstar, starring the duo we have been waiting to see together: Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf. While the film will be produced under Momina’s banner, MD Productions, it will be helmed by Udaari-famed Ehtishamuddin. Just before the film’s pre-production underwent major transition, Superstar was supposed to be directed by Zeba Bakhtiar and Adnan Sami Khan’s son, Azaan Sami Khan. The latter, however, still remains the screenwriter of the film.

What remained constant though was the team’s decision of casting Mahira as the film’s protagonist. “The film went through a lot of hands. Mahira was roped in at a very early stage,

“Azaan is the person behind the film. He has written the screenplay and it’s a lovely thought. It’s been a year since he came to me with Superstar and that’s when we started discussing it. I instantly loved it when I heard the one-liners. It’s a genre that hasn’t been made in Pakistan yet, very theatrical and something I had been wanting to do for a while.”

Mahira will be acting opposite Bilal who, according to Momina, fits the bill despite having had a recent lull in his career with Yalghaar and Rangreza.

“Mahira is like my baby sister, she’s family to me. I’ve worked with her for so many years that I know her true potential. She’s one of the finest actors we have if given a role to shine in,” Momina added. “Since it’s also a love story, the leads look good together in my head. When I imagine Bilal and Mahira together, I feel they will make a stunning on-screen couple.”

The music of the film is being composed by Azaan and Atif Aslam has already recorded two songs on the film’s OST. When asked about Superstar revolves around, Momina said, “It’s about the world of superstars in Pakistan… very relatable. Also, you see we all have our own definitions of the term ‘superstar’.There’s a fine line between being a superstar and loving the craft, so the truth behind it is also something we’ve tried to tackle.”

