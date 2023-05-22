Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf new dance video goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Mahira Khan continues to win hearts and this time Raees star flaunted her dance moves with her co-star Bilal Ashraf during the shoot.

Mahira Khan, who is often praised for her elegant and stylish outfits, was recently spotted shaking leg with the Rangreza star.

In the recent clip, both actors can be seen throwing shapes at the roadside on a Bhangra song.

As the duo passed on vibes to netizens, people were quick enough to shower praise on the industry’s top-tier stars. The two were all smiles while grooving to trendy songs.

For the unversed, Khan and Bilal share screen in Superstar which was hit back in the day.