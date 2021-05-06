Maheen Hassan tops CSS 2020 exam as FPSC announces final results

ISLAMABAD – Maheen Hassan from General Merit has secured top position in Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020 as the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the final results.

The commission has recommended the appointment of the brilliant aspirant, Maheen Hassan, in Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

According to the FPSC, the passing percentage for CSS 2020 exams stands at 1.962%, adding that total 18,553 candidates appeared in written exam while only 376 managed to clear it.

After Viva Voce, 364 candidates including 226 male aspirants and 138 females finally qualified.

Meanwhile, the FPSC has recommended 221 candidates including 142 males and 79 females for the appointment.

You can check complete results here.

The social media users have congratulated all the successful candidates.

A user wrote: “More power to girls. Keep shining. The more of you are in service of this country; the better it shall be. Congratulations everyone who made it to #CSS2020”

More power to girls. Keep shining. The more of you are in service of this country; the better it shall be. Congratulations everyone who made it to #CSS2020 pic.twitter.com/Ukjz5GiT4K — Ahmad Rajwana (@ahmadrajwana) May 6, 2021

We have third female PSP, Rizwana Malik, from Balochistan this year! Alhumdulilah 😍#css2020 — ڪائنات (@Kainat_Azhar) May 6, 2021