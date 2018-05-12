Mahathir’s stunning return

MALAYSIA’S Mahathir Mohamad has never lost an election. He maintained that record and created another one on Thursday when at the age of 92 he was sworn in as the country’s next prime minister after defeating the ruling alliance, thus becoming world’s oldest elected leader.

His victory indeed shows how much the Malaysian people still remember, adore and love him for his previous contribution in turning the country into one of the world’s modern industrialised nations. Scenes on the TV Channels showed people turning up in thousands on the road leading to the palace waving party flags and cheering which was a tribute to the veteran politician. In fact, in his previous stints, he changed the entire economic landscape of his country that also earned him the title ‘Father of Modern Malaysia’. This is the reason that he was never far from the headlines even after retirement and two years ago he joined Opposition ranks, vowing to oust his protégé Najib Razak from the prime minister’s chair over a financial scandal. His re-election to the top slot has come as a surprise to many but given his personality and charisma, we have no doubt in saying that the age factor will not stop him to take his country to new heights of economic prosperity. Also, this time he has assumed the office when the Muslim world is faced with serious challenges and embroiled in different conflicts with blood of Muslims spilling everywhere. Mahathir in fact is amongst a handful of Muslim leaders who enjoy respect and admiration across the Muslim world. In this backdrop, we expect him to play a leading role along with the likes of Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to foil the conspiracies of enemies and steer the Ummah towards the path of economic and technological self-reliance to regain sense of worth and honour. The path is difficult but can be achieved by promoting unity in our ranks and adhering to the Principles of Quran and Seerat-i-Nabvi (PBUH).

