Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad warned Friday elections next month will be the dirtiest in the country´s history due to cheating by the “monster” prime minister, but insisted his opposition alliance has a fighting chance.

Najib and the fund deny any wrongdoing.Mahathir is the prime ministerial candidate in an opposition packed with former foes but is not expected to be able to beat the party that he used to lead.—AFP