Mahathir resigns but stays on as interim leader

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to the country’s king, his office said on Monday, leaving the government in limbo amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The fate of Malaysia’s ruling coalition had been in doubt after weekend talks between some of its members and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Mahathir’s anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim. The pair had joined forces to win the 2018 election and oust the long-running United Malays National Organisation in an alliance based on a promise that Mahathir would cede power to Anwar.

But Mahathir Mohamad will act as the country’s interim leader amid ongoing talks to form a new government coalition. The king made the appointment on Monday.