Mahana to head SLC interim committee

Sri Lanka’s new Sports Minister Harin Fernando has invited three former cricketers-Mahela Jaywardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Aravinda de Silva-to present their views on development of cricket in the country.

Former ICC match referee Roshan Mahanama is set to be the president of the SLC new interim committee. These news were revealed exclusively to this Reporter.

Speaking exclusively from Colombo, he says, ‘I want to discuss with former Sri Lankan players about the way how the game can achieve its best height in the country. Earlier they had prepared a presentation but nothing had happened thereafter’.

‘I am sure they will come forward now for the betterment of the game in Sri Lanka’, he hoped. Elaborating more about his future plans, he also revealed, ‘the selection committee will soon be replaced and Sidath Wettimunny will be appointed the chief selector’. ‘Mahanama has worked with the ICC and he will be the ideal candidate to head the interim committee’, he added.

All these new appointments will be subject to these players’ availability.

Ashantha de Mel and other selectors very recently replaced Graeme Labooy and company and in a few weeks time the new selection committee will be announced. ‘I have also decided to write to the ICC and propose to have its Antri-Corruption Unit be head-quartered in Sri Lanka’

