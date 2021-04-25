Magsis come on NAB radar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has commenced an inquiry against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) lawmakers, MNA, Aamir Magsi, and his brother MPA Nadir Magsi over alleged financial irregularities in the development schemes of QamarShahdakot, citing sources,it has been learnt on Sunday.

The NAB Sukkur chapter has summoned DC QamarShahdadkot along with the record of development schemes from 2008 to 2013 on April 29, sources told ARY News.

According to NAB, development funds worth Rs2 billion of Shahdakot were transferred to JhalMagsi by MPA Nadir Magsi, and contracts were given on favouritsm.

The contract of repair of roads that were damaged in the 2010 flood was given to Bilal Sheikh and others.

The NAB has asked DC to provide details of Rs850 million that were given to the city from 2008 to 2013, the source said.

The DC has been asked to provide lists of the development schemes of MNA AamirMagsi and Nadir Magsi.