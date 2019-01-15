Magistrate bans advertisement of housing schemes

The district magistrate of Islamabad on Monday placed a ban on any form of advertisement of housing schemes and societies. In a notification issued by the capital administration, it was said that the ban was imposed as the creators of these housing schemes use advertising as a means to con money out of citizens.

“Such societies, trusts, companies invite membership either in excess of the land available to them or without having any land at all,” the order read. According to the order, such practices result in “exploitation, fraud, forgery, disputes, offences, law and order problems and massive litigation in courts.” The order, which is to be immediately enforced, shall remain in place for a period of two months.—INP

