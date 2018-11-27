Magic mushrooms: Treating depression without dulling emotions

MAGIC mushrooms, or ‘shrooms,’ may hold surprising benefits for our mental health. At Medical News Today, we have reported on a range of studies that pointed to psilocybin — the psychoactive substance in “magic mushrooms” — as a potential remedy for depression.

Two such studies showed that the psychoactive compound can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression in people with advanced cancer, while another small trial suggested that the compound could succeed where previous depression treatment has failed. Treating depression can be challenging not only because some depression types are treatment-resistant, but also because existing therapies have a range of unwanted side effects.

One such adverse effect frequently reported by people living with depression is the “emotional blunting,” indifference, or apathy that comes with taking antidepressants.

A new study — which was carried out by researchers at Imperial College London (ICL) in the United Kingdom — suggests that magic mushrooms could treat depression while avoiding these side effects. The new research consists of two studies, both of which were led by Leor Roseman, a member of the Psychedelic Research Group at ICL.

In the first study, published in the journal Neuropharmacology, 20 people diagnosed with moderate to severe depression that conventional treatment had not alleviated participated in two dosing sessions with the magic mushroom compound. Using functional MRI (fMRI), the team scanned the brains of the participants while they looked at pictures of emotive expressions. The scans were taken before and after each drug intervention.

In order to assess the impact of the treatment on depression, the subjects were all provided with psychological support before, during, and after the intervention.

After the treatment, the participants reported feeling better, “emotionally re-connected, and accepting.” The fMRI scans also revealed a stronger brain response to emotive faces. Specifically, the scientists saw more activity in the brain’s amygdala, which is an emotion-processing area associated with depression. The study authors explain:

“Based on the present results, we propose that psilocybin with psychological support is a treatment approach that potentially revives emotional responsiveness in depression, enabling patients to reconnect with their emotions.” Roseman comments on the new findings, saying that they “are important as they reveal biological changes after psilocybin therapy and, more specifically, they suggest that increased emotional processing is crucial for the treatment to work.

Share on: WhatsApp