Magazine to bridge information gap on CPEC projects, ensure transparency

Ahsan Iqbal, Yao Jing jointly launch CPEC quarterly magazine, website

Zubair Qureshi

A quarterly magazine and website on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the latest highlight of the by CPEC Centre of Excellence providing details of the game changer project for the region and to ensure transparency. It will provide the latest updates on development projects and their pace under the CPEC. The magazine was launched here on Thursday at the Planning Commission, P-Block. Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal and Ambassador of China H.E. Yao Jing jointly launched the magazine with the hope that it would address the information gap on CPEC and foster transparency and openness in all its dimensions.

The initiative aims to provide regular updates to the public to enhance public opinion of CPEC. The launch ceremony for the magazine was also addressed by Ahsan Iqbal and Yao Jing.

In his relatively lengthy address, Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the launch of the Quarterly magazine and website of the CPEC Centre of Excellence in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Minister said no one should consider the Corridor as a security project. He said together we can bring change in the lives of people in this part of the world where there is still extreme poverty.

Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC was the vision of achieving better quality of life to people of the region who have paid a heavy price of conflicts in the last several decades. He said these conflicts denied us opportunity to exploit full potential of the region.

Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC will have a great impact on socio economic development of the country. He said energy and infrastructure investment is going to take place under the CPEC project.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is the project of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He said that CPEC is result of joint efforts of Pakistan and China to materialize the goal of sustainable development.

The Ambassador congratulated the CPEC Centre of Excellence over launching of CPEC Quarterly Magazine and website and termed it as a good step towards provision of awareness to the people about updates, opportunities and activities with regard to the CPEC project.