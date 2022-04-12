Madrid knockout holders Chelsea in Champions League

Real Madrid beat Chelsea on aggregate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League to knock the holders out of the competition at home.

Already down 3-1 on aggregate, the Londoners mounted a stunning comeback in the Spanish capital to win the match 3-2 but fell 5-4 on aggregate.

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and an excellent individual effort from Timo Werner put Chelsea 3-0 ahead in the contest and on course for a brilliant comeback.

Rodrygo had others plans as the Brazilian volleyed a superb pass by Luka Modric to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time.

Karim Benzema then made sure Madrid beat Chelsea when he headed home in the 96th minute to decide a remarkable encounter.

Chelsea were the better team in front of a packed stadium and came within 10 minutes of completing a rescue act that their manager Thomas Tuchel had said they were unlikely to accomplish.

It took the visitors only 15 minutes to score the games first goal when Mason Mount finished a through ball past Courtois.

Chelsea were even more aggressive after the break and scored their second in the 51st minute when Rudiger guided home a header from a Werner corner to level the tie 3-3 on aggregate.

Four minutes later, Werner found Marcos Alonso inside the area and he thrashed his finish into the top corner only to see his effort chalked off by the video assistant referee.

The equalizer was only a matter of time which arrived in the 75th minute from a brilliant piece of individual skill from Werner, who left two opponents on the ground before dispatching a precise shot past Courtois and inside the far post.

Courtois denied Kai Havertz in the next move to keep his side in the contest.

That proved to be the spark Madrid needed as Modric found substitute Rodrygo at the far post with a delightful pass with the outside of his boot that the Brazilian volleyed past Edouard Mendy in the 80th to take the game to extra time.

With the game in balance it was a repeat of last week’s fixture as Vinicius worked his way inside from the left corner, sent a lovely cross onto Benzema and the Frenchman bulleted it past Mendy to knock the holders out of the competition despite a loss on the night.

Real Madrid will now face either Manchester City or local rivals Atletico Madrid in the last four.