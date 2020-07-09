‘Madr-e-Millat’ Fatima Jinnah remembered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Madar-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah, the sister of founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was remembered with reverence and respect across the country on Thursday (July 9).

Today, 53 years after her tragic death, the iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier, private news channels reported.

She was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She played an important role in the Pakistan Movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.