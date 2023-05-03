Madiha Imam ties the knot with producer Moji Basar (See Pictures)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actor Madiha Imam got married to producer Moji Basar, she announced on Wednesday.

Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, the 32-year-old wrote and congratulations are in order for the showbiz star as her coworkers and fans flocked to Instagram to shower love for her wedding.

Madiha dropped pictures from a wedding photoshoot as she shared lovely moments with the groom. The pictures, saw her donning a traditional red bridal dress and the spouse opted a light-colored Sherwani for the big day.

For the unversed, Madiha started her career as a Video Jockey at a tender age, and hosted a TV shows before jumping into acting. She however makes her name in the industry with hit projects including Mujhay Vida Kar, Dushman-e-Jaan and Zakham.