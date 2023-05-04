Madiha Imam, Moji Basar’s new wedding pictures win internet

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Madiha Imam who tied the knot with filmmaker Moji Basar. The actor’s picture with husband went viral soon after she made the announcement in a social media post.

The Ishq Jalebi star dropped her pictures in a traditional red lehenga on her big day while the groom opted a light-colored Sherwani. The duo keeping their grace and charisma, took the internet by storm with glimpses of their low-key nuptials.

Madiha shared snaps after starting a new chapter of life but removed all previous posts due to unknown reasons. Later, unseen pictures surfaced showing the actor having a blast.

Meanwhile, Instagram and social sites were all flooded with pictures while fans are looking for more from the ceremony.